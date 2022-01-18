2 dead, 2 hospitalized following welfare check at Thomasville nursing home

According to Thomasville police, officers responded to a welfare check at Pine Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center Sunday.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A welfare check this past Sunday into a Thomasville nursing home has led to an investigation.

According to Thomasville police, officers responded to a welfare check at Pine Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center at 706 Pineywood Road just before 8 p.m. after receiving calls that staff could not be contacted by telephone and had not been seen by some residents of the facility.

Investigators said during the welfare check, officers found two people dead, and two people in serious condition.

Police said officers arrived found there was inadequate staffing to accommodate the 98 patients of the facility.

Investigators said staffing at the time officers arrived consisted of one licensed practical nurse and two certified nursing assistants. Detectives said officers immediately called the Thomasville Fire Department and Davidson County Emergency Medical Services for help.

According to police, “an abundance” of first responders arrived on scene and started going door-to-door assessing each patient.

Investigators said Davidson County EMS, Davidson County Emergency Management and Thomasville Fire Department personnel remained at the facility until 7:30 a.m. Monday morning, to make sure all patients were taken care of.

Investigators said the two patients who were found dead were taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist for autopsies.

Two patients were found to be in serious condition. Detectives said one of them were taken to High Point Medical Center Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist while the second patient was taken to Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.

“Obviously, the weather and road conditions contributed to the inadequate staffing issues with this facility,” Captain Brad Saintsing said. “We want to ensure each, and every resident of the facility is getting the quality of care they deserve. With these types of facilities, there is a protocol and we want to ensure it was followed as it relates to the weather and/or emergency situations.”