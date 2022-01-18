Man faces charges in shooting death of Winston-Salem man

46-year-old Alex Arnulfo Arevalo-Ramirez is facing charges in the shooting death of Bartalome Palacios Mundo.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 46-year-old man was arrested Monday and is facing charges in the shooting death of a man in Winston-Salem.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Alex Arnulfo Arevalo-Ramirez of Winston-Salem is facing charges for first degree murder in the death of Bartalome Palacios Mundo, 42, at Hollow Ridge Drive in Peacehaven Mobile Home Park.

Deputies said the shooting happened Monday. Investigators said the shooting was a result of “personal differences”.

According to sheriff deputies, Arevalo-Ramirez was taken into deputy custody late Monday night.

Detectives are now investigating the shooting as a homicide.