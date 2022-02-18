Man shot in face multiple times, another in the back during drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

The Winston-Salem Police Department said the shooting occurred around 2:32 p.m. on South Main Street.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people were shot Friday afternoon in Winston-Salem during a drive-by shooting.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said it occurred around 2:32 p.m. in the 3600 block of South Main Street near Clemmons Road. Police said one of the victims who was shot was an innocent bystander.

Police said Harrison Bradberry was in the area on the street during a drive-by shooting. They said he was shot in the face multiple times.

Police said two vehicles were speeding in the area while one vehicle was shooting at the other. Police said a man in one of the cars, Rual Colon was shot in his upper back multiple times. Witnesses said the suspect vehicle involved was a red Nissan Juke which left the area before police arrived.

Police said both victims were taken to the hospital and are both in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they haven’t made any arrests or released a suspect description of the shooter.

If you any information regarding this investigation call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.