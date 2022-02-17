Additional charges, 3 more arrests made in connection to Greensboro man found dead in roadway

One man is faced with more charges and three people have been arrested in the death of a man reported missing and later found dead on Randleman Road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video attached to this story is from a previous story on charges in the death of Rysyrus Whitehurst.

A man is facing more charges and three more people were arrested Thursday in connection to a man reported missing and later found dead on Randleman Road back in January.

Police said Tahj Jahmier Johnson-Harris, 22, of Greensboro who was arrested back on Jan. 13 for first-degree murder, was charged Thursday with robbery with a dangerous weapon, concealment/failing to report a death, and disturbing human remains in the death of Rysyrus Whitehurst.

Eyana Iree Prince, 19, of Greensboro has been charged with accessory after the fact and concealment/failing to report a death. Justyn Tyon McCoy, and Kyrianna Monet Golden, both 20, of Greensboro, and Amari Niseen Kinsey, 21 of Greensboro, have all been charged with accessory after the fact.

Whitehurst was reported missing by his family back on Jan. 5 and later found dead.

Investigators arrested Ozahrie Lee Brooks, 18, outside of Page High School in Greensboro back on Jan. 24. Officers charged him with accessory after the fact in Whitehurst’s death. Guilford County Schools officials previously confirmed Brooks is a student at Page.

If you have any information about Whitehurst’s death, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

