Man given more than $1 million bond on drug charges in Yadkin County

Officials started an investigation into Daniel Ferby in January for the selling and distributing of heroin and fentanyl.

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested early this month for selling and trafficking heroin, trafficking oxycodone hydrochloride, and having multiple drugs after being out on bond for charges related to an overdose death from 2019, according to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Ferby is charged in Yadkin County for death by distribution in a 2019 overdose death and was out on bond because of the charge.

Investigators discovered he was supplying large amounts of heroin and fentanyl to people in Yadkin and surrounding counties, according to sheriff deputies.

An undercover operation led to Ferby’s arrest.

Daniel Isaiah Ferby has been charged with:

9 felony counts of trafficking a schedule I controlled substance, heroin and fentanyl.

1 felony count of trafficking a schedule II controlled substance, oxycodone hydrochloride.

3 felony counts of sell and deliver schedule I controlled substance, heroin and fentanyl.

4 felony counts of maintaining a dwelling place for the sale of controlled substances

3 felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance, heroin and fentanyl.

1 felony count of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, oxycodone hydrochloride.

1 felony count of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, marijuana.

1 felony count of possession of firearm by felon.

1 misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

1 misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

In January, more than 90 grams of heroin and fentanyl were seized as a result of this investigation. Ferby had 34 grams of suspected oxycodone hydrochloride tablets, marijuana, $17,000 and a handgun on him when he was arrested, investigators say.

Ferby’s bond was set at more than $1 million.

