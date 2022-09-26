2 women found shot dead in Asheboro

Police found 68-year-old Fatima Alston, who lived there, dead from a gunshot wound. They also found 33-year-old Tiona Sesmas shot to death.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro police said two women were found shot to death on Monday.

Officers were called to a home on Hamlin Street in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, they found 68-year-old Fatima Alston, who lived there, dead from a gunshot wound. They also found the body of 33-year-old Tiona Sesmas.

Asheboro Police are still on scene of a deadly shooting. Officers found 68 year old Fatima Alston and Tiona Sesmas dead in a home on Hamlin Street. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/pS23pyJaZL — Grace Holland (@gracesholland) September 26, 2022

There was a lockdown at a nearby elementary school as a precaution, but police said there isn't considered to be a threat in the area. Police said preliminary information indicates there isn't a suspect at-large.

Neighbors told WFMY's Grace Holland the two women were mother and daughter.

This case is being investigated by the department’s Criminal Investigations Division. Should anyone have additional information they are asked to contact Detective Burnette at 336-626-1300.