Police said he was taken to the hospital by his family members.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was sitting outside his home on Stockston Street in Winston-Salem when he was shot Wednesday night, police say.

Officers were received a call about shots being fired just after 11:30 p.m. They couldn't find a victim in the area.

Later, they were told that family members took 20-year-old Namir Miguel Seabrook to the hospital after he was shot. He later died from his injuries.