GREENSBORO, N.C. — The WFMY News 2 Weather Team is tracking a possibility of ice for early Friday morning.

Schools are already announcing delays for wintry weather for Friday, December 13.

Latest: School Delays, Closings List

The following schools are delayed Friday:

Guilford County Schools - Two hours

Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools - Two hours

Rockingham County Schools - Three hours

Stokes County Schools - Three hours

Carroll County Schools- Two hours

Caswell County Schools - Three hours

Davidson County Schools - Two hours

Lexington City Schools - Two hours

Thomasville City Schools - Two hours

Surry County Schools - Three hours

Make sure you download the WFMY News 2 app for updated radar and to get the latest closings and delays.

►Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

WHAT'S THE WEATHER SETUP:

Cold air is locked in right now over the Piedmont, and rain is on the way. That is a common setup for us to get freezing rain during the winter months.

Late Thursday night into early Friday morning, moisture will be moving northward from the Gulf of Mexico toward the Carolinas. This is relatively warm air coming our way. The problem is that temperatures at the ground will still be cold.

RELATED: Freezing rain could mean glaze of ice for Friday morning commute

Warm air moving in over cold air is a common setup for a freezing rain event. In this case, we'll need to see how cold our temperatures end up getting Friday morning, and how early the moisture arrives. Those factors will determine whether or not we have any ice, and if so, how much.

MAIN POINTS:

Brief period of freezing rain possible Friday AM

Too early for any amounts, impacts or details.

A changeover to all rain will happen midday Friday regardless

Areas north and west of Greensboro have best chance to see any ice

WFMY

RELATED: SNOW CLOSINGS | How to get a ‘Snow Code,’ how to enter it for closings and delays

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE