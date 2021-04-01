4 teens in Winston-Salem facing charges after leading police on chase that started in Walmart parking lot

Winston-Salem police said officers tried to stop a stolen car in the Walmart parking lot on East Hanes Mill Road just after 10 a.m. Monday morning.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Four teens in Winston-Salem are facing charges after they lead police on a chase which started in a Walmart parking lot Monday, according to investigators.

According to Winston-Salem police, officers tried to stop a stolen car in the Walmart parking lot on East Hanes Mill Road just after 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Investigators said officers blocked the back of the stolen car and another officer tried to block the front of it with their police car.

Police said the driver of the stolen car sped up and rammed the front of the police car. Detectives said the person driving the car then drove away.

It was then police said a chase started. Investigators said the chase went south on US Highway 52, then onto University Parkway and eventually back on to US Highway 52.

Police said the chase continued south on US Highway 52 until the teens exited on to Waughtown Street.

Investigators said the teens were driving too fast to make the turn and hit a curb, blowing out the tires on the car and then coming to a stop.

Detectives said the four teens ran away but were quickly arrested.

The names of all four teens are currently being withheld due to them being juveniles.

Police said no injuries were found as of Monday afternoon.

According to Winston-Salem police, there was a minor traffic accident at the start of the chase as well at the end of it.

Police said charges are being sought for the four teens involved.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

