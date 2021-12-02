44 rifle casings found in yard after several High Point apartments were shot up

Lorenzo Antonio Aguilar, 18, was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm and drugs following the shooting.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — An 18-year-old man is in jail after several High Point apartments were shot up in November.

Police were called on Nov. 19 just before 1 a.m. to the 1000 block of Roberts Lane after callers reported hearing gunshots. Officers found several apartments had been shot. The officers checked those inside the homes to make sure they were safe. When officers didn’t get a response to their knocking at one apartment, they tried the back door, which was unlocked. Officers called out and no one answered, police said. The officers went inside the apartment to see if anyone had been injured, according to police.

Investigators said the officers saw drug paraphernalia, vacuum-sealed bags, at least one gun, and a bulletproof vest in plain view, which prompted them to ask for a search warrant of the home.

During the search, investigators said three guns – one stolen pistol, one AR-style rifle, and a shotgun -- numerous firearm parts, marijuana, ammunition, and numerous items of paraphernalia were seized.

Witnesses and people who live in the complex described to officers that they believe gangs were the reason for the shooting. Police said 44 rifle casings were collected from the yard in front of the apartment from the shooting.

A search warrant was issued for Lorenzo Antonio Aguilar, 18, who lived in the apartment, for possession of a stolen firearm, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

Aguilar turned himself on Nov. 30. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.