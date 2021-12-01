Teens lead police on stolen car chase, 'intentionally' ram two patrol cars, Winston-Salem police say

Police said the driver ended up hitting a pole. All four teens got out of the car and tried to run away, but were caught.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said four kids led officers on a chase in a stolen car and rammed into two police cars on purpose early Wednesday morning.

Police said they found a Toyota Corolla just after midnight; the car was reported stolen four hours earlier.

Officers tried to stop the car at the intersection of Home Road and University Parkway. Police said that's when the driver put the car in reverse and "intentionally" rammed a police car before taking off.

Police chased the stolen car to E. 23rd Street, where the driver once again "intentionally" rammed another police car, according to a release.

The driver then went off the roadway and behind a home before hitting a pole.

Police said all four kids got out of the car and tried to run away, but were caught. The driver is facing several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon on law enforcement and larceny of a motor vehicle. Those charges are being petitioned in juvenile court.