Greensboro Police Chief voices concerns with current homicide numbers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police Chief Brian James says we're on a dangerous path if we don't make a change to stop violence now.

James said we are on the same track as last year when the city saw a record number of homicides.

In 2020 Greensboro hit a record high with 63 homicides. So far in 2021, with less than two months in the year, there have been 45 homicides.

James said we have to do something different because what's being done right now isn't working.

"Right now, not every person in this community feels safe," James said.

James is sounding the alarm, again, on the number of lives lost in the City of Greensboro this year.

He spoke about his concern Monday night during a city council meeting.

"Since January 1 of last year, we've had 108 homicides in Greensboro," James said. "We've had 108 total, and all of those lives were valuable especially to their families."

To stop violent crime, the chief said it's going to take more than the police department.

"Police don't have all the answers to crime because oftentimes we are responding to a crime after it's already occurred," James said.

It's a feeling of disappointment for James to see the number so high.

"We had a period this year where we had about 60 plus days where we didn't have a homicide," James said. "Unfortunately after we had this period and we were seeing a lot of progress and reduction in violence, then we see this huge uptick over the last several months."

While there have been some positives, like setting a record of getting 1,500 guns off the street so far this year, James said there needs to be a way to prevent crime from happening.

"We still have a number of violent crime incidents involving guns in town, so it lets you know there's something going on that we're not reaching, and I think that's a bigger community issue," James said.

GPD has put more focus on violent crime areas, but overall James said they need to figure the root of the problem.

"We have to look at it from a city from a holistic standpoint, how we can actually reduce our crime numbers, and give the people that live here some hope for the future," James said.