Attempted robbery sends one person to hospital after being shot in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man is in the hospital after an attempted robbery turned into a shooting.

The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a reported shooting in East Gate Apartments located at 2900 New Walkertown Road.

When they got there officers found the victim on East Drive, across the street from East Gate Apartments. The victim had a single gunshot wound to his arm.

Emergency Medical Services arrived and took the victim to a local medical facility for treatment.

The injury is non-life-threatening.

The investigation has found that the victim caught a ride and was dropped off at East Gate Apartments where he was confronted by three black males, armed with guns.

The males attempted to rob the victim, then shot the victim in the arm. The victim ran toward East Drive where police found him.

No additional information is available at this time.