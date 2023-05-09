Brothers tied to Archdale shooting investigation are sons of High Point murder-suicide victim, police say

Police confirmed Russell Rose was the father of Josh and Jake Rose. Russell died in a murder-suicide in July. On Tuesday, Josh was found shot to death.

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Two brothers tied to a deadly shooting investigation in Archdale are the sons of a man who died in a murder-suicide in High Point back in July.

Archdale Police Captain Chris Phillips confirmed Russell Rose was the father of Josh and Jake Rose.

ARCHDALE SHOOTING

On Tuesday, police said 34-year-old Josh Rose was found shot to death in the backyard of a home on Springwood Lane in Archdale. His brother, Jake Rose, was taken to the police department for questioning. Investigators haven’t made any arrests in the case, nor have they said what led up to the shooting. Captain Phillips said the investigation is ongoing.

HIGH POINT MURDER-SUICIDE

The brothers’ father, 65-year-old Russell Rose, was killed at a home on Spring Garden Circle in High Point, back in July. Police said Russell’s younger brother, Randall, shot and killed him before shooting himself. High Point police are still investigating this case as well.

