Brother shot, killed in a Triad neighborhood, police say

Police said they found 34-year-old Joshua Richard Rose dead in the backyard area of a home in Archdale.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARCHDALE, N.C. — A man was found shot to death in the backyard of a home in Archdale Tuesday, police say.

The Archdale Police Department said a call came in shortly after noon to the 1000 block of Springwood Lane about shots being fired.

Police said when they arrived, they found 34-year-old Joshua Richard Rose dead in the backyard area of a home.

Rose’s brother, 36-year-old Jake Russell Rose, was taken to the police department for questioning, according to police.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.