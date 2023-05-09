Brother shot, killed in a Triad neighborhood, police say

ARCHDALE, N.C. — A man was found shot to death in the backyard of a home in Archdale Tuesday, police say.
The Archdale Police Department said a call came in shortly after noon to the 1000 block of Springwood Lane about shots being fired.
Police said when they arrived, they found 34-year-old Joshua Richard Rose dead in the backyard area of a home.
Rose’s brother, 36-year-old Jake Russell Rose, was taken to the police department for questioning, according to police.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
