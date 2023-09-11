Man dies in shooting after argument outside apartment complex in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said 26-year-old Gevontae Morrison was shot multiple times after an argument outside an apartment complex.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after an argument led to a shooting at a Winston-Salem apartment complex, police say.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Burke Village Lane around 1 a.m. Monday in response to a shooting.

When they arrived, they found Gevontae Daeron Morrison, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers immediately rendered aid until Forsyth County Emergency Services (FCEMS) arrived on the scene.

Morrison died from his injuries.

After further investigation, it was determined that Morrison was in an argument out the apartment complex with unknown individuals. He was walking back to his car, after the argument, when he was shot multiple times before fleeing the area.

Detectives believe the suspects and victim knew each other.

Officers said there is no threat to the general public. There were multiple witnesses in the area when the incident occurred. However, all of the witnesses refused to cooperate with officers on the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.