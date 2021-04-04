One person killed, two injured in Asheboro shooting

Randolph Co. deputies found the three victims at a home on Plummer Street Saturday night.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Randolph Co. deputies are investigating a triple shooting which left one person dead and two others injured.

Investigators responded to a home on Plummer Street Saturday night.

Inside the home, they found three people shot.

One victim was pronounced dead, 27-year-old Robert Lewis Spencer.

The two other victims were transported to nearby hospitals. One victim is reportedly undergoing surgery, the other in stable condition.

The investigation is still in the early stages and deputies have not released any additional details at this time.