Assault with a deadly weapon call on Spring Garden Circle, High Point police say

Police said they're on the scene investigating a call to the 100 block of Spring Garden Circle.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police said they are investigating an assault with a deadly weapon call Friday afternoon.

Police said the call came in around 4:05 p.m. to the 100 block of Spring Garden Circle.

Please proceed with caution if traveling in the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

