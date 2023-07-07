x
Crime

Assault with a deadly weapon call on Spring Garden Circle, High Point police say

Police said they're on the scene investigating a call to the 100 block of Spring Garden Circle.
Credit: WFMY

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police said they are investigating an assault with a deadly weapon call Friday afternoon. 

Police said the call came in around 4:05 p.m. to the 100 block of Spring Garden Circle.

Please proceed with caution if traveling in the area. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

