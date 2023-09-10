Bicyclist injured in hit and run in High Point, police said

Police found surveillance footage that allegedly helped them to identify the vehicle of interest.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A bicyclist was injured during a hit-and-run in High Point at 7:09 a.m. on Oct. 4, according to the High Point Police Department.

Police were called to the 600 block of Prospect Street where they allegedly discovered a bicyclist that appeared to be hit by a car.

The bicyclist was identified as Donald Ray Adams, 59. Adams sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators located security footage of a vehicle of interest. The High Point Police Department posted the video on their Facebook, asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle.

Police said they were able to identify the truck as belonging to a construction company within the Triad. Officers allegedly went to the company headquarters and discovered one of the employees had noticeable damage on the front of their work car.

The employee and driver of said car allegedly reported to his supervisor that he hit a trash can on his way to work.

After inspection, officers allegedly determined the car matched the evidence left at the scene.

Terrence Willie Warren, 42, was identified as the alleged driver of the truck. Warren has an active warrant for felony hit and run but has reportedly cooperated with investigators and made arrangements to turn himself in.

Police said they were working to locate Adams' next of kin and are asking for the public's help. The Traffic Unit can be reached at 336-887-7833 or 336-887-7969 with any information about next of kin.

