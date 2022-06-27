18-year-old found shot to death in Greensboro

Police said Kamrean Dale Locklear was found shot to death early Monday morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said an 18-year-old was found shot to death early Monday morning.

Police said they were called to the 1600 block of Orlando Street around 1 a.m. about a "subject down."

When they arrived, officers found Kamrean Dale Locklear, of Greensboro, dead from a single gunshot.

Police haven't arrested a suspect. They're asking for anyone with information in this homicide investigation to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.