18-year-old found shot to death in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said an 18-year-old was found shot to death early Monday morning. 

Police said they were called to the 1600 block of Orlando Street around 1 a.m. about a "subject down." 

When they arrived, officers found Kamrean Dale Locklear, of Greensboro, dead from a single gunshot. 

Police haven't arrested a suspect. They're asking for anyone with information in this homicide investigation to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. 

