Mural of Triad drag performer vandalized in downtown Greensboro

The mural is located on the side of The Bearded Goat in downtown Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The mural of Brenda the Drag Queen at the Bearded Goat was vandalized Tuesday, according to the owner of the bar, Seth Mapes.

It appears that a guy sent Instagram messages to Brenda admitting to the vandalism and telling her to die.

"This is what hate looks like and it won't be tolerated here. No matter what, we will always continue to support our LGBTQ community and provide a safe space," the bar said.

The mural was painted a couple of years ago.

"I'm aware," Brenda said. "Jenna Rice Art's beautiful work has been vandalized and I want you to know that Seth has been in contact with me voicing his unwavering support and love for me since the moment he was made aware."

Greensboro police and Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) unit were at the scene Wednesday. Mapes said they plan to press charges.

This investigation is ongoing.

