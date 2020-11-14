Burlington murder suspect arrested in shooting, killing of 36-year-old man

Burlington police have arrested a man for the murder of Jasper Thaxton, Jr.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a 36-year-old in October, officials said.

Burlington police arrested Richard Montgomery Robertson, Jr., 30, of Burlington Friday, for the murder of 36-year-old Jasper Thaxton, Jr.

The incident originally happened on October 11. Just before 5 a.m., police found Thaxton, Jr. in front of his apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after getting calls about gunfire near Beaumont Court.

Warrants were soon put out for the arrest of Robertson, Jr. for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The next day, Thaxton, Jr. died from his injuries at a nearby hospital. Charges were then upgraded to first-degree murder.