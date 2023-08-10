Vape shop owner accused of selling illegal amounts of THC in his products, Burlington police say

Burlington police said a vape shop owner was arrested after being accused of selling illegal amounts of THC in his products.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A store owner was arrested Thursday after being accused of selling illegal drugs inside products sold at a Triad vape shop, according to Burlington police.

Police said search warrants were executed at four vape shops throughout Burlington in July leading to an arrest.

Burlington police said they received complaints from the community and heard from School Resource Officers about the amounts of vaping and product packages to look like commercially branded snacks on school campuses.

Officers said an undercover detective visited all the vape shops in Burlington, purchasing several items at each store. Investigators said they purchased dozens of products, ranging from vape pens, cigars, gummies, chocolates, and snacks, to sample for lab for testing.

Detectives said the results of THC testing showed that there were illegal amounts of Delta 9 THC. Delta 9 THC is a chemical found in cannabis and hemp plants, commonly known to produce intoxicating side effects.

In North Carolina, officials said the legal limit for products containing Delta 9 THC is .3%. The test results of products positive for Delta 9 THC averaged 20% with many products testing in the 40-89% range.

Additionally, police said 10 products tested positive for marijuana.

On Friday, July 21, search warrants were executed at four Burlington vape shops:

Tru Cloud Tobacco and Vape, 2633 Ramada Road

The Tobacco Store, 126 N Sellars Mill Road

Ezzy Tobacco and Vape, 1349 S Church Street

Three Star Tobacco and Vape, 233 S Graham Hopedale Road

Then on Thursday, August 10, 2023, the Burlington Police Department said they charged 20-year-old Shoaib Hamid Saleh from Burlington and the owner of Three Star Tobacco and Vape with:

2 counts of sale and delivery of hallucinogenic mushrooms (felony)

2 counts of defraud drug or alcohol test (misdemeanor)

1 count of trafficking in synthetic cannabinoids (felony)

2 counts of possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana (felony)

2 counts of maintaining a store for the purpose of distributing narcotics (felony)

2 counts of criminal use of counterfeit trademark (felony)

2 counts of operation of gaming machines (misdemeanor)