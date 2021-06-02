Burlington police investigating after woman gets hit while walking through parking lot

Burlington police said the accident happened after 5 p.m. Friday.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Police Department is investigating after a 50-year-old woman was hit by a truck who kept going while she was walking through a parking lot.

Burlington police said the accident happened after 5 p.m. Friday. Investigators said Anna Meyers of Gibsonville was hit in the PVA of University Commons on University Drive.

Police describe the truck as a red Chevrolet Colorado.

According to Burlington police, Meyers was hospitalized in Chapel Hill.