Two teens arrested, facing charges after Winston-Salem woman stabbed in torso

Two teens have been arrested after Silvia Garcia was stabbed. Garcia is recovering from her injuries.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two teens were arrested and are facing multiple charges Friday after a Triad woman was taken to the hospital after being stabbed.

Winston-Salem police are investigating after a teen stabbed Silvia Garcia multiple times in her torso at Brannigan Village Circle back in January.

According to Winston-Salem police, the two 17-year-olds have been taken into secure custody and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Investigators said petitions for other charges related to the incident have also been sought.

Police said the investigation determined this was not a random act of violence and the victim was known to at least one of the teens.

Investigators said Garcia was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, has been released, and is now recovering.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

