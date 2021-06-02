Two teens arrested, facing charges after Winston-Salem woman stabbed in torso

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two teens were arrested and are facing multiple charges Friday after a Triad woman was taken to the hospital after being stabbed.
Winston-Salem police are investigating after a teen stabbed Silvia Garcia multiple times in her torso at Brannigan Village Circle back in January.
According to Winston-Salem police, the two 17-year-olds have been taken into secure custody and charged with attempted first-degree murder.
Investigators said petitions for other charges related to the incident have also been sought.
Police said the investigation determined this was not a random act of violence and the victim was known to at least one of the teens.
Investigators said Garcia was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, has been released, and is now recovering.
If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.