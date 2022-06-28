x
Crime

17-year-old killed in Burlington shooting

Police found a teen who'd been shot on Graham Street Monday night.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in Burlington Monday night. The teen's killer hasn't been arrested. 

Burlington police said officers responded to the 1000 block of Graham Street around 8:30 p.m. They found a teen who'd been shot. Officials said the teen was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS, where they did not survive their injuries. 

Police didn't have suspect information. They're still investigating. 

If you have information about the shooting, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100. All tips to Crimestoppers are anonymous and could result in a cash reward if it leads to an arrest. 

