17-year-old killed in Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in Burlington Monday night. The teen's killer hasn't been arrested.

Burlington police said officers responded to the 1000 block of Graham Street around 8:30 p.m. They found a teen who'd been shot. Officials said the teen was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS, where they did not survive their injuries.

Police didn't have suspect information. They're still investigating.