17-year-old killed in Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in Burlington Monday night. The teen's killer hasn't been arrested.
Burlington police said officers responded to the 1000 block of Graham Street around 8:30 p.m. They found a teen who'd been shot. Officials said the teen was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS, where they did not survive their injuries.
Police didn't have suspect information. They're still investigating.
If you have information about the shooting, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100. All tips to Crimestoppers are anonymous and could result in a cash reward if it leads to an arrest.