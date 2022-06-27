x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Gas station clerk shot dead in small town of Star

Biscoe and Star Police Departments are investigating the incident.
Credit: Biscoe Police Department
Surveillance image shows suspect involved in Star gas station clerk shooting

STAR, N.C. — A gas station store clerk died after being gunned down while on the job Saturday night at a Quik Chek. Star police are searching for whoever pulled the trigger. 

Biscoe Police Department said they are working with the Star Police Department to solve the shooting. 

BPD shared photos on their Facebook page of a possible suspect. 

If you have any information, please contact Biscoe Police Department or Star Police Department at 910-428-9224.  

WFMY News 2 is working to get more information about the shooting. Stay with us for updates. 

In cooperation with Star Police Department, we are seeking any and all information involving the senseless and brutal...

Posted by Biscoe Police Department on Sunday, June 26, 2022

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Son of High Point shooting victim describes hectic moments before fatal shooting