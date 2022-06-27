Gas station clerk shot dead in small town of Star

Biscoe and Star Police Departments are investigating the incident.

STAR, N.C. — A gas station store clerk died after being gunned down while on the job Saturday night at a Quik Chek. Star police are searching for whoever pulled the trigger.

Biscoe Police Department said they are working with the Star Police Department to solve the shooting.

BPD shared photos on their Facebook page of a possible suspect.

If you have any information, please contact Biscoe Police Department or Star Police Department at 910-428-9224.

WFMY News 2 is working to get more information about the shooting. Stay with us for updates.