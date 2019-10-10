WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police say they spotted two men shortly after they stole a car.

It happened early October 10 on East 16th street.

Police say they got a call about a burglary. While they were on their way to the home they got word that the suspects had just left the victim's home with the vehicle.



They chased the car through several neighborhoods before it stopped on Oaklawn Avenue. The suspects ran away.

If you have any information call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Winston-Salem CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

