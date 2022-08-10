Deputy shot multiple times serving domestic violence order in Caswell County

Investigators said once the two deputies arrived, a man came outside and started shooting.

SEMORA, N.C. — Caswell County Sheriff's Office said a man shot a deputy multiple times and barricaded himself inside a home in Semora on Wednesday.

It happened just after 9 a.m. at a home on Paradise Lane.

The sheriff's office said two deputies were there to serve a domestic violence order. Officials said once they arrived, a man came out and started firing shots.

One deputy was hit and the other deputy helped him get away.

The deputy who was shot has been taken to Duke Hospital and is alert and responsive.

Authorities said the family that was inside the home was able to get out.

Several agencies are at the scene, including SBI and Guilford County Sheriff's Office. Authorities are trying to get the suspect to surrender.

This is a developing news story.

