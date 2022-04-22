Day 5: 'Winston-Salem 5' innocence hearing continues Friday

"I just want you to know that no matter how this turns out, I still didn't do it and none of my codefendants either," Jermal Tolliver told the judges on Thursday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Day five of hearings for the four men convicted of killing NBA star Chris Paul's grandfather are underway.

On Friday, the three-judge panel will continue hearing from the defendants, who have maintained their innocence for the past 20 years.

Judges heard from Jermal Tolliver on Thursday. He was 15 at the time of his arrest. He said he lied to detectives back then, claiming he told them what he thought they wanted to hear.

How we got here:

Paul's grandfather, 61-year-old Nathaniel Jones, was found beaten to death in the carport of his Winston-Salem home in November 2002 - one day after he'd seen his grandson commit to playing basketball for Wake Forest University.

Two years after the killing, brothers Rayshawn Banner and Nathaniel Cauthen were convicted of murder and robbery.

In 2005, police arrested three others.

All five were teenagers at the time of Jones' death, and all have stood by their innocence. They'd later be known as the 'Winston-Salem 5.'

One of the men convicted, Dorrell Brayboy, died in 2019. He was stabbed shortly after he was released from prison. His record could be expunged posthumously, but only if the four other defendants are found innocent.

In 2020, an eight-member panel of the North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission held a hearing to review the claims.

At that hearing, a key witness recanted her testimony, saying she lied in court because she was coerced by law enforcement.

The commission found sufficient evidence of innocence to have the case reviewed, and as a result, the exoneration hearings began Monday in Winston-Salem.

Who are the Winston-Salem 5 and where are they now?

Brothers Nathaniel Cauthen and Rayshawn Banner are still incarcerated. Both were sentenced to life in prison. During the initial trial, they were found guilty of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Christopher Bryant and Jermal Tolliver spent 12 years in prison before being released in recent years. During the initial trial, they were found guilty of second-degree murder and common law robbery.

Dorrell Brayboy died in a stabbing in 2019 following his release from prison.

Here's a recap of each day of the hearing:

Thursday: Jermal Tolliver took the stand. He said he lied to detectives back then, claiming he told them what he thought they wanted to hear.

Wednesday: An attorney for the Innocence Commission took the stand for the third day in a row. She said she found inconsistencies in the initial investigation, including evidence of fingerprints lifted from Jones' car the day of the murder. She said none of the fingerprints matched those of the convicted teens.

Tuesday: A forensic psychologist said the men, at the time of the murder, showed signs of intellectual disabilities.

"They were 14 and 15 years old but functioning like 8- and 10-year-olds," Dr. Ginger Calloway said.

The three-judge panel also heard from a shoe impressionist expert, who said evidence of a Nike Air Force One shoe print from the case was "misleading."

Monday: The hearing began. The state argued just one person couldn't have been responsible for Jones' death and that the five convicted teens had a "collective, more than 140 contacts with law enforcement."