Asheboro deadly shooting leaves two people killed, toddler shot but conscious and alert: police

The shooting happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex along Coleridge Road and Kemp Boulevard, police said.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A deadly shooting left two dead in Asheboro Thursday according to the Asheboro Police Department. Police also said a 2-year-old was shot but is still conscious and alert.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex along Coleridge Road and Kemp Boulevard, police said. 

Once officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had been shot along with two men. Both men died at the scene according to police. 

The 2-year-old, who was also found on the scene, was suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to a local hospital. 

There is no suspect information at this time, but police say that the incident doesn't appear to be random. The investigation is ongoing. 

