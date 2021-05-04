1 dead in Burlington shooting, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Traveler's Rest Mobile Home Park. Police said they responded just after 11 p.m. Sunday and found a 19-year-old man dead in the road.
A second victim was found with gunshot wounds in a car nearby and taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, according to a release.
Investigators have not released the names of the victims or information about possible suspects.
If you have information about the shooting, call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.