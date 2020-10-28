Man charged in deadly Winston-Salem September crash: police

Castillo Perez Esequiel, has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and served with a criminal summons, police said.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has been charged for his involvement in a deadly car crash in Winston-Salem back in September.

Castillo Perez Esequiel has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and served with a criminal summons, police said.

On September 16, officers responded to a head-on crash in the 5000 block of Germanton Road involving two vehicles.

According to police, Esequiel tried to make a left turn onto 52 South and turned into the path of another vehicle driven by Mrs. Vega Miranda, who was driving North on Germanton Road. Miranda was unable to stop and the vehicles collided.