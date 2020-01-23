ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a wanted woman.

According to a release, deputies are seeking the whereabouts of Jennifer Lynn Hopper, 34, on outstanding warrants in connection to a residential breaking and entering and theft in the Eden area.

Anyone who sees Hopper is asked to call 911 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

