Deputy-involved shooting after a welfare check on Cable Creek Road Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A man was hospitalized after a shooting involving deputies in Asheboro Wednesday evening, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 5:00 p.m. Deputies were responding to a welfare check on Cable Creek Road. When they got there, a man with a gun ran from the home and came back before leaving out the back door.

That's when deputies called for backup.

A perimeter was created and anyone within a mile radius was alerted by Randolph Communications about an armed man in the area.

Around 6:00 p.m., the man with the firearm was seen running toward his home while still armed before running into law enforcement.

Shots were fired and the man was hit.

Deputies provided aid until Fire and EMS arrived and took the man to a hospital for treatment.

NC SBI and DA’s office were contacted and SBI is responding to the scene as this investigation is ongoing.

