Law enforcement pepper sprays and arrests demonstrators during march to polls event in Graham

The crowd was there to hear the family of George Floyd.

GRAHAM, N.C. — An undisclosed number of people were arrested during an early voting event in Graham Saturday, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. This was after Alamance County Sheriff's deputies pepper sprayed the crowd around 3 p.m.

The crowd of about 50 people were there to hear from the family of George Floyd and march to the polls to vote.

