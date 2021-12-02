Does your ex-Valentine have an outstanding warrant?

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, N.C. — Love is in the air but not for everyone. The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office is offering a Valentine’s Day weekend special. They’re asking for people to turn in their ex-Valentine(s) if they know they have outstanding warrants.
The sheriff’s office said the special includes, “limited edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in our luxurious 5-star accommodations and professional glamour shots that will be posted on online for all to enjoy.”
We’re pretty sure this is all code for a trip to jail with a mug shot!
So, if you’d like to turn someone in that has an outstanding warrant call the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office at 336-372-4455.