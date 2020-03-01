GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro homeowner's doorbell camera caught the moments a strange man walked out of his home with a bunch of stuff.

The incident happened at a home on Viburnum Lane on Friday, December 27th, 2019 and was reported around 5 p.m.

Greensboro Police officers arrived at the home and met with the homeowner who told them that the incident may have happened between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., according to the timeline of his doorbell surveillance camera.

Police told WFMY the homeowner reported cash and luggage were stolen and that the suspect forced entry through a back door, which did not have a surveillance camera pointed in that direction.

Greensboro Guilford Crime Stoppers posted a 31-second snippet of the Ring doorbell video showing the incident on their Facebook page.

"The subject in this video entered a residence off Viburnum Lane and stole several items," read the post on Crime Stoppers.

In the video, you can see a man stealthily walk out of the home. He is seen wearing a ballcap and a pair of sunglasses. He is also carrying a backpack and what appears to be items in his hand which he wrapped up in a rain jacket.

The man peaks out to see if the coast is clear for him to exit the home and then shuts the door behind him. He then walks to a car parked in front of the home, appearing as though he lived in the neighborhood.

At the 13-second mark of the video clip, the man spends about another 15 seconds rummaging through the jacket he was holding in his hands as though he may have been searching for the car keys.

At 29 seconds, he gains access to a parked vehicle and opens the door.

The video posted ends at that point and doesn't show what he did once he got access to the vehicle.

Police say the vehicle the suspect enters is not a stolen vehicle, and they believe it is the vehicle he is driving.

Greensboro Police say if you can identify the individual in the video or know anything about the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

