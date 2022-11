Burlington Police Department is investigating the shooting.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police responded to a shooting on the 800 block of Avon Avenue Tuesday night.

Officers found two men suffering injuries from the shooting.

Christopher Moore, 32, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Quinnton Enoch, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.