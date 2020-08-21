Watch Live: ‘Draper City Goodfellas’ crime ring bust in Rockingham County

Investigators said it involves a group known as the “Draper City Goodfellas.”

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a major crime ring spanning multiple North Carolina counties and even in Virginia.

Sheriff Sam Page said they have uncovered and recovered $150,000 in stolen items as a result of a collaborative investigation.

The sheriff's office will hold a press briefing at 10 a.m. Friday to give details on the investigation. You can watch it live in this story or on our YouTube channel.