Police arrest four teens connected to murder of 17-year-old Veronica Baker

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Police have arrested four teens connected to the killing of 17-year-old outside a Bojangles in Raleigh.

Tuesday evening, law enforcement caught Keyshara Michelle Deans, 19, Nezyiha Zamir Collins, 19, and Tyreek Qumay Rogers, 18, and charged them with accessory after the fact to murder in the case of Veronica Baker, WNCN reports. Warrants for the arrest of Collins and Rogers said the pair fled North Carolina with 17-year-old Devin Cordell Jones in an attempt to evade capture.

On Wednesday morning, Jones was taken into custody as well and charged with the murder of Baker. Police had been attempting to acquire a secure custody order and juvenile petition for Jones, according to WNCN.

Baker, 17, was found dead Saturday night in a car parked at a Bojangles on the 3900 block of Jones Sausage Rd. in Raleigh. Witnesses said the car was found running with the lights on, doors open and keys still inside.