Man facing charge after stabbing 51-year-old man in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 54-year-old High Point man is facing a charge after he was accused of stabbing a man Monday.

Investigators said the stabbing happened on East Fairfield Road in High Point.

Officers said a deadly weapon call came in after 8 p.m.

Rodney K. McNair is accused of stabbing the man with a sword, according to police.

The victim is described by police as a 51-year-old man from High Point. The man was taken to the hospital where he is in serious condition.

McNair is facing a charge for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

If you have any information about the stabbing, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.

