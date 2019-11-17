EDEN, N.C. — A suspect was shot by an employee during an armed robbery at the Vault gaming business on E. Meadow Road in Eden, police said in a news release.

Once on scene, officers learned that several suspects displayed guns as they entered the business.

After shots were exchanged leading to one of the suspects being shot, police say the suspects left the business back to the Martinsville area where they were later identified.

Jordan Christopher Turner (20) of Martinsville Va., Darehyon Monte Rucker (18) of Martinsville Va., James Davonte Flood (19) of Martinsville Va. And Yalieq Desmond-Zire Brown (20) of Martinsville Va. have all been charged with Attempted Robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Authorities say Rucker and Brown were found and arrested by the Martinsville Police Department. Both are currently being held under No Bond.

Flood and Turner have not been arrested at this time, police say. Currently, there are no photographs of the suspects available.

Anyone having information concerning the identity and location of the suspects in the attempted armed robbery of The Vault is asked to call Det. Brandon Buckner at the Eden Police Department at 336-623-9755.

