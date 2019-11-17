BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was arrested after trying to break into a home in Burlington Sunday morning.

According to the Burlington Police Department, the incident happened in the 700 block of Edinburgh Court.

Police say William Cowan was trying to enter the house through the back door with an ax that belonged to the homeowners.

A homeowner who was inside at the time, then got a shotgun and pointed it at Cowan who immediately left the scene on foot leaving the ax behind.

Police say a perimeter was set up quickly, and Cowan was arrested two blocks over at Warwick Ct. at Woodland Ave.

William Lawrence Cowan

Burlington Police Department

Cowan was charged with the following:

Break or Enter a building with the intent to commit felony/larceny, and he was turned over to the custody of the Alamance County Detention Center under a $5,000 bond.

