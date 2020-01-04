DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A father in Davidson County killed his daughter in a murder-suicide, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said it happened Wednesday just after 4:00 p.m. at the Greensboro Street Ext in Lexington.

Investigators said the man killed his daughter and then himself. They discovered both their bodies. No other information has been released at this time.

