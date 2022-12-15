Employee injured after armed robbery at Burlington pawn shop

Police said three men walked into the First Cash Pawn on N. Church St. and injured an employee before taking off with jewelry and guns.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are looking for three people responsible for robbing a pawn shop at gunpoint and injuring an employee Thursday.

Officers said they received a report about thieves stealing from First Cash Pawn on North Church Street around 2:50 p.m.

Investigators said three men walked into the business and threatened two employees as they broke firearm and jewelry display cases.

An employee was attacked during the incident and was treated for minor injuries.

The suspects were seen leaving the store in an unknown direction with an undetermined amount of jewelry and guns from the store.

All three suspects were described as men wearing jackets and masks.

The Burlington Police Department is seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation. Please contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.