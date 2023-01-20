Former Greensboro officer accused of child sex crimes; his wife is charged with child abuse

The former officer is charged with six counts of statutory sex offense and six counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A former Greensboro police officer is accused of child sex crimes. His wife also faces child abuse charges in the case.

Greensboro police said the former officer is charged with six counts of statutory sex offense and six counts of indecent liberties with a minor. The former officer's wife is facing four counts of misdemeanor child abuse.

The investigation began in November 2022 when Guilford County Sheriff's Office told GPD about the criminal allegations against the officer. GPD placed the officer on administrative duty and started its own internal investigation.

GPD said the crimes did not happen while he was on duty or in Greensboro.

Upon completion of their investigation, GCSO presented their findings to the District Attorney on Thursday. After learning additional information concerning the investigation, Chief Thompson fired the officer.

WFMY News 2 is choosing not to name the officer of his wife at this time in an effort to protect the child victim's identity.

Chief Thompson released the following statement:

"No Chief wants to make this kind of announcement and it deeply saddens me to be doing so again. However, what is most important is that we do everything in our power to promote transparency when hard things happen. When any allegation is made against an officer, it is thoroughly investigated. Upon learning the details of this investigation, sharing with the community was paramount. This announcement pains me as I know the actions of this individual are not at all consistent with the expectations and standards held for our officers. We hold our personnel accountable and have systems in place to assure accountability. It is my hope that a commitment to these systems, policies, and standards will maintain that trust and support."

