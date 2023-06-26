Former Greensboro Police officer appears in court for sex offense charges

Miguel Garcia allegedly met with the victim while off-duty in his patrol car and still in uniform, according to court documents.

New details emerge after a former Greensboro police officer appeared in court on Monday, June 26.

24-year-old, Miguel Garcia is accused of sexually assaulting a 32-year-old woman who has developmental disabilities.

This launched an internal investigation starting on June 8 and wrapped up on June 25. This resulted in Garcia's removal and arrest.

Garcia was investigating a missing persons case, where the woman reported missing was traced to a group home, according to court documents.

Garcia went into the group home and met with the woman. The group home staff reported that it seemed like he was flirting, according to court documents.

On May 31, after 9 p.m., Garcia allegedly met with the victim while off-duty in his patrol car and still in uniform, according to court documents.

Garcia had been texting both the woman and a second person from the group home, though at this time it does not appear anything happened with the second person.

Court documents said the victim reported a crime happened in the patrol car. Garcia admitted to a sex act occurring in the patrol car.

According to court documents, Garcia allegedly knew the victim had bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and was a ward of the state. Staff confirmed that they had told Garcia of her condition.

Prosecutors said the texts between the two were "grooming". Garcia allegedly told the victim to delete the texts. Prosecutors said he was trying to cover up his actions, according to court documents.

"He asked the victim to erase those text messages. He also erased those text messages while the victim was at his patrol car he asked the victim to perform oral sex on him and she did," said the District Attorney.

Within the past six months, Chief John Thompson has fired three other people accused of sexual misconduct. Two of them were officers. The other one was a member of their support staff.

Garcia is set to appear in court again on July 26. His bond was set at $750,000, which was increased from the proposed $565,000.

