Former Page High employee faces student sex charges

The Greensboro Police Department said Matthew Jonathan Rickard, 37, of Greensboro was arrested and charged in the case.

The Greensboro Police Department said Matthew Jonathan Rickard, 37, of Greensboro was arrested and charged.

Rickard was charged with three counts of Sex Acts with a Student. Investigators said the incidents occurred between 2015 and 2017.

Rickard received a $75,000 bond.

If you have any information call the Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

