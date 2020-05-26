Guilford County to host two free COVID-19 testing events in Greensboro

COVID-19 testing will take place on Thursday, May 28 and Friday, May 29 at the Windsor Recreation Center in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Department of Public Health will hold two free COVID-19 community testing events in Greensboro.

Testing will take place on Thursday, May 28, and Friday, May 29 at the Windsor Recreation Center in Greensboro. Windsor Community Recreation Center is located on 1601 East Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro.

Testing will only be done by appointment only and is for those who are at high-risk, call 336-641-7527.

COVID-19 testing events:

Thursday, May 28 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Friday, May 29 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

